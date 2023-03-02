Fuengirola finally awards draft project for new theatre and cultural centre

Having been delayed for several months because of an objection raised by another bidder, the project for the creation of the new five-floor cultural facility has been awarded to the temporary business union (UTE) Getinsa + Verdasco Arquitectos

The Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, has announced that the drafting of the project for the creation of the new theatre and cultural centre has been awarded to the temporary business union (UTE) Getinsa + Verdasco Arquitectos.

Having been delayed for several months, the award was finally made after the Administrative Court of Contractual Appeals (TARC) of the Junta de Andalucía dismissed an objection raised by another bidder.

The future facility will be based on the winning design of architect Cristóbal Pérez, whose proposal will use sustainable and energy-efficient materials.

The new facility, which will be constructed with materials such as GRC (glass fibre reinforced concrete), will consist of five floors and will include a 400-seat theatre, which can be divided into two auditoriums, along with exhibition halls, classrooms and communal spaces. It will be constructed on a 1,300 square metre plot of land where the town's museum is currently located.

«This is an ambitious and avant-garde design according to the idea of an emblematic project. It is very much in line with the dynamic image of the 'New Fuengirola', so it will reinforce not only the commitment to culture that already distinguishes the town, but also to add value to the Fuengirola brand with which we are recognised inside and outside our municipality,» Mula said.