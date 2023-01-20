World-renowned flamenco singer Diego El Cigala joins Marenostrum line-up in Fuengirola The award-winning Gypsy singer, renowned for fusing flamenco with various musical genres, will perform his show accompanied by a traditional mariachi band

The award-winning and world-renowned flamenco singer Diego El Cigala is the latest name to be added to the list of performers lined up for this year’s Marenostrum festival in Fuengirola.

El Cigala, one of Spain’s most pioneering singers, is renowned for fusing flamenco with various different musical styles, and his performance at the festival on Thursday 6 July will present his venture into the world of Mexican music.

The 54-year-old Gypsy singer will be joined on stage by a mariachi band - a genre of regional Mexican music that dates back to at least the 18th century - to perform El Cigala Canta a México, a cultural fusion of Aztec music and flamenco.

El Cigala began his career singing orthodox flamenco, but it was his collaboration with Cuban pianist Bebo Valdés, with whom he recorded the ground-breaking Lágrimas Negras, which demonstrated flamenco is a genre without borders.

After several fruitful artistic alliances with Valdés, El Cigala approached tango, bolero, salsa and Mexican music, which gained him the BBC’s Boundary Crossing award for establishing the universality of flamenco around the world.

The Madrid-born singer has taken his music to more than 30 counties, performing on diverse stages such as Carnegie Hall in New York, the Barbican in London, the Bunkamura Orchard Hall in Tokyo, the Olympia in Paris, and the City Auditorium in Mexico, a country for which the artist declares to have a special affection.