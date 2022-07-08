Cycling tapas tour returns to Los Boliches as prelude to Feria del Carmen The unusual gastronomic event will take place in Fuengirola on Saturday and the organisers suggest that participants refrain from drinking alcohol

As a prelude to the Feria del Carmen in Los Boliches, the popular Vuelta Ciclista Por Tapas returns to Fuengirola on Saturday 9 July.

Organised by the Peña Recreativa Bolichera, the cycling tapas route is one of many events that have been arranged to place in the first two weeks of July.

The cyclists will set off from the peña, which is located on the feria ground, at 11am, and the first 50 to register will receive a free commemorative T-shirt.

The route will continue through the streets of Los Boliches, stopping off at participating establishments, which will offer a selection of tapas traditional to the area.

These will include La Esquinita' the Martín Playa beach bar and the Videra beach bar. However, the initiative will only include soft drinks, as the organisers suggest that participants refrain from drinking alcohol.

The route will end in the Plaza Virgen del Carmen, where a floral tribute will be offered to the Virgin.

The deputy mayor of Los Boliches, Rosa Ana Bravo, said, “We thank the peña for its continued involvement in the organisation of this activity, and also the establishments that will offer us tapas and soft drinks.”