Cudeca to host 28th edition of charity golf tournament The Stableford individual tournament will be held on the American Course at the La Cala Resort in Mijas on Saturday 4 June

The 28th edition of the charity golf tournament will be held at the La Cala Resort. / SUR

As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, the Cudeca Foundation is hosting the 28th edition of its annual charity golf tournament at La Cala Resort in Mijas on Saturday 4 June.

The Stableford individual tournament will be held from 9.30am (shotgun start) on the American Course and is open to players (male and female) of any age with Spanish or international handicap. Although there is no handicap limit, in order to qualify for a prize, the maximum handicap for men is 26.4, and 36.4 for women.

Entry costs 62 euros and includes green fees, shared buggy and a light lunch. Non-golfers can reserve lunch at a cost of 25 euros per person.

There are reduced fees for La Cala Resort members, while registration for children under 17 costs 44 euros. Tournament categories and prizes will depend on the number of players.

There will also be a prize raffle and fundraising auction.

Starting list will be published 24 hours before the competition.

www.lacala.golfmanager.com/consumer/activities/24