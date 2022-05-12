Cudeca Goldies to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee with celebratory lunch Live entertainment will be supplied by the local music and theatrical group, A Touch of Class, and there will be a prize of a bottle of champagne for the best jubilee outfit

Events and initiatives are being organised along the Costa del Sol, as they are in the UK, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

The Goldies, the fundraising arm of the Cudeca Foundation, are inviting the British community of the Costa, and anyone else who wishes to come along, to join them for a jubilee day lunch in order to celebrate this important occasion.

The event, which will be held at the Vinea Restaurant in Los Boliches on Thursday 2 June, will start at 12.30pm with a complimentary drink on arrival, which will be followed by a three-course meal with a choice of three starters, mains and deserts, plus a vegetarian option.

Live entertainment will be supplied by the local music and theatrical group, A Touch of Class, who will perform a selection of music from the 1950s until present day.

Dress for the occasion

Guests are invited to dress for the occasion and there will be a prize of a bottle of champagne for the best jubilee outfit.

Tickets for the event, which is sponsored by Overseas, Avalon, Lobster, W1 Investment Group, Ibex Insurance and the Vinea Restaurant, cost 20 euros, five euros of which will be donated to Cudeca.

Reservations can be made by e-mail - cudecagoldies@gmail.com, or by phoning 951 530 498 / 653 916 588