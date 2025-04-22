Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Local Police officers carry out random checks in Mijas. SUR
Crime prevention controls deliver 'strong results' in Mijas
Crime

Crime prevention controls deliver 'strong results' in Mijas

As part of the town hall's public safety plan, the Local Police force has recently carried out a large-scale surveillance operation across the entire municipality

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 12:18

The intensified campaign of preventive controls launched by Mijas town hall is “delivering strong results” in terms of public safety. As part of this plan, the Local Police have recently carried out a large-scale surveillance operation across the entire municipality, covering Mijas Pueblo, Las Lagunas, La Cala, and the rest of the area, including both the coast and inland rural areas.

Since 11 April, a total of 15 arrests have been made, most of them linked to outstanding warrants. These actions have been made possible thanks to increased identification and surveillance efforts in strategic areas of the municipality, in coordination with other police forces.

At the same time, preventive traffic checks have led to the detection of 13 drug-related offences and 11 for alcohol consumption while in control of a vehicle.

Councillor for security Juan Carlos Cuevas said, "The Local Police are doing an exemplary job, which is the result of a clear strategy: increasing presence, reinforcing controls, and acting decisively to ensure the safety of all our residents.”

The councillor said that operations will remain in place, with new actions aimed at further reducing crime rates and strengthening security.

“This campaign is not a one-off, but rather a long-term approach aligned with a clear priority: to make Mijas an increasingly safe place, with zero tolerance for crime and a greater focus on prevention in all areas,” he added.

