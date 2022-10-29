Countdown starts to construction of new 'green lung' in heart of Fuengirola The Parque de la Loma will have 30,000 hectares of green areas and sports facilities after an investment of almost four million euros

The ambitious Parque de la Loma project to create a new 'green lung' in Fuengirola is getting closer every day. This 30,000-square-metre space, located between the Avenida de Andalucía and the Arroyo Real stream, will become the largest natural space in the town.

In the last few days the project has gone out to public tender, with a budget of 3,786,622 euros, which is 80 per cent funded by the European Union through the Edusi Fuengirola + Ciudad plan.

Interest in bidding for the construction works from companies will be accepted until 9 November.

Six months

At a presentation of the project this week, the mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, said it is expected that its construction will take six months.

Mula said the park "will be added to the 12,000 square metres of the Natural Park, which we will also be renovated soon. It will be one of the projects that will establish us even more as a modern town with diverse activities for all age groups".

Packed with sports facilities

The Parque de la Loma will be packed with sports facilities, including a seven-a-side football pitch, handball and beach volleyball courts, three padel tennis courts, a BMX obstacle course, a climbing wall with a grandstand for competitions or exhibitions, a cycle path, a running area and a bike path exclusively for use by children.

Picnic area and parking

In addition, there will be space for the creation of 16,000 square metres of landscaped area with some 337 trees and 11,000 shrubs to be planted.

The town's new leisure and sports activities facility, when completed, will also boast a picnic area of 843 square metres, a central square - where the climbing wall will be located - and up to 800 square metres of parking spaces.