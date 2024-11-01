Costa del Sol freemasons show support for functional diversity

Tony Bryant Friday, 1 November 2024, 13:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Masonic Lodge of Friendship 37 in Los Boliches has made a donation of 1,000 euros to Fuensocial, a Costa del Sol-based association of parents of people with functional diversity that was founded in 1982. The Freemasons lodge donates a considerable amount of money each year to local charities, although Fuensocial is its main charity recipient.

Several of the brothers from the lodge visited the charity's Fuengirola branch earlier this week to present the cheque, after which, they were given a tour of the "marvellous facilities".

Worshipful Brother Garry Jones praised the "fantastic work" and also "the love and patience that is shown by everyone involved".