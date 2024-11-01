Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Brothers from the Masonic Lodge of Friendship 37 at Fuensocial. SUR
Costa del Sol freemasons show support for functional diversity
Community spirit

Costa del Sol freemasons show support for functional diversity

The Los Boliches lodge in Fuengirola has donated a considerable amount of money each year to local charities, although Fuensocial is its main recipient

Tony Bryant

Friday, 1 November 2024, 13:19

Opciones para compartir

The Masonic Lodge of Friendship 37 in Los Boliches has made a donation of 1,000 euros to Fuensocial, a Costa del Sol-based association of parents of people with functional diversity that was founded in 1982. The Freemasons lodge donates a considerable amount of money each year to local charities, although Fuensocial is its main charity recipient.

Several of the brothers from the lodge visited the charity's Fuengirola branch earlier this week to present the cheque, after which, they were given a tour of the "marvellous facilities".

Worshipful Brother Garry Jones praised the "fantastic work" and also "the love and patience that is shown by everyone involved".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Halloween events affected on Costa del Sol as Spain starts three days of official mourning
  2. 2 Head of Junta after visiting areas worst affected by flash floods in Malaga province: 'We are all in shock'
  3. 3 Extra army support called up in face of scale of Valencia disaster
  4. 4 All set for Maroween, one of the Costa del Sol's most terrifying nights
  5. 5 Underdogs Estepona deliver massive shock and dump Malaga CF out of Copa del Rey
  6. 6 More than 70 Benalmádena businesses participate in Halloween initiative with scary discounts of between 15 and 50%
  7. 7 Fuengirola offers temporary jobs to 50 people over 45 years of age
  8. 8 Legendary musicians head to Malaga for return of the International Jazz Festival
  9. 9 Real estate and investments in Spain %u2014 Expert insights from MOTTI GRUZMAN of Excelion
  10. 10 San Pedro's Copa del Rey dream extinguished by classy Celta

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad