Funeral urn and other important artefacts discovered at key archaeological site in Mijas The excavation of the area, considered one of the most important in the province of Malaga, is continuing to produce surprising results

Archaeologists working on the second phase of the general research project of the excavation of the Cortijo de Acebedo in Mijas have unearthed several new findings, including another Phoenician funeral urn, known as a ‘black cross’.

The latest stage has also uncovered more tombs, bones and utensils. However, as with the last urn, which was discovered in May, no remains were found inside the urn. Archaeologists believe that, although it is still too early to draw conclusions, the latest black urn found in this second phase of research could support the theory that this type of container was used for herbs or lichens used during a funeral ritual, a line of research so far undocumented.

The site, located at the foot of the old marine estuary of the Fuengirola river, is the westernmost Phoenician necropolis in the province of Malaga and dates between the seventh and sixth centuries BCE. The excavation of the area, considered one of the most important in the province of Malaga, is continuing to produce surprising results.

Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, and the councillor for Historical Heritage, Laura Moreno, visited the dig last week to inspect the latest findings, which the councillor said will put the site “on the map in Andalucía”.

The mayor added, “We are doing commendable and very necessary work to continue discovering our history. We will continue advancing in the study of this important archaeological site, where we have already found numerous historical findings. The importance of this necropolis lies in the fact that it constitutes one of the few examples in the province of Malaga with these characteristics that has been excavated under an archaeological intervention within the framework of a general research project.”