Construction of the Costa del Sol's biggest park gets under way in Mijas The 350,000-square-metre park in Las Lagunas will have more than 20,000 plants, a lake, theatre and climbing wall, among other features

Mayor of Mijas Josele González has laid the cornerstone for what will become the Gran Parque of the Costa del Sol. The park will be the biggest of its kind in the province, and among the largest in Andalucía.

It will cover 350,000 square metres of land in the area of El Ahogadero (Las Lagunas). More than 20,000 plants and trees will be planted to create the large gardens and forest area. The park will also include an artificial lake, an open-air theatre, a running track, bike lane, skate park and a climbing wall, among other elements.

There will also be children’s play areas with water attractions, along with shaded areas with games tables for cards, chess and dominoes and a petanque area aimed at senior citizens.

Much of the design and the facilities have come from the input of local students, who were invited to submit proposals for the project, ‘Draw your park’, which received more than 8,000 entries.

The mayor and councillors at the laying of the cornerstone. SUR

“This is without a doubt one of the most ambitious projects in our municipality, a unique space and a benchmark on the Costa del Sol that will be located in one of the main expansion areas of Mijas. It will be the main leisure space for residents and visitors, who will be able to enjoy all kinds of activities and culture in the open air. It will be a space that will undoubtedly surprise everyone who has heard about this project in recent years,” the mayor said.

The first phase of the work has a budget of 22.6 million euros and an execution period of 18 months. Apart from the extensive green area itself, the project contemplates a second phase to build two access bridges that, in addition to improving connections with the park, will be designed to prevent flooding in the area.