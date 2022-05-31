Age Concern volunteers take to the catwalk for memorial fashion show The event, held in honour of the organisation's treasurer, who died earlier this month, raised more the 800 euros for the Fuengirola-based charity

Some of the Age Concern models during last week's fashion show. / SUR

Age Concern Fuengirola / Mijas / Benalmádena hosted a fundraising fashion show in honour of its former secretary, Carol Frost, who died after a battle with cancer earlier this month.

The event, which was held at the Fibbers Irish Bar in Torreblanca last week, raised more than 800 euros for the charity, which was founded in 2014 to support the over-50s English-speaking community.

Volunteers from the charity took to the catwalk with collections spanning from beach outfits to formal evening wear, all of which was sourced from the organisations second-hand shop in Los Boliches. The show also featured a Glamorous Brides and Groom collection, along with a flamenco performance by the Junior Flamenco Dancers.

“The fashion show was devised and created by our shop volunteers in honour of our treasurer, Carol Frost, who recently passed away. It was a magnificent and touching tribute to Carol. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our amazing volunteers and everyone who supported us,” secretary Steve Marshall told SUR in English.

The charity is now planning its next show, which will take place in the autumn.