Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benálmadena are looking for new professionals. / SUR

Age Concern appeals for new professionals

The volunteer-run charity is on the search for people to fill three roles within the organisation

TONY BRYANT

Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmádena is seeking three professionals to join the volunteer-run charity, which provides help and support to English-speaking senior citizens.

The charity, founded in 2014, needs a new administrator, a position that involves working closely with the executive committee. Applicants for this position will need to be computer literate with a good knowledge of Word and Excel.

The organisation also needs a treasurer, who will be responsible for the daily management of finances; and a fundraiser, whose job will include developing existing relationships with both donors and supporters.

More information is available from info@ageconcernfym.com

