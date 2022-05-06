Age Concern appeals for new professionals The volunteer-run charity is on the search for people to fill three roles within the organisation

Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benálmadena are looking for new professionals. / SUR

Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmádena is seeking three professionals to join the volunteer-run charity, which provides help and support to English-speaking senior citizens.

The charity, founded in 2014, needs a new administrator, a position that involves working closely with the executive committee. Applicants for this position will need to be computer literate with a good knowledge of Word and Excel.

The organisation also needs a treasurer, who will be responsible for the daily management of finances; and a fundraiser, whose job will include developing existing relationships with both donors and supporters.

More information is available from info@ageconcernfym.com