Closed since 2019, the Tamisa Golf hotel in Mijas finally gets new start

Pilar Martínez Mijas Friday, 12 July 2024, 17:03

It is its first foray onto the Costa del Sol, but not in the hotel industry. Spanish business group Salmántica Cum Laude has bought the Tamisa Golf hotel in Mijas, which will now become the Nuevo Tamisa Golf. The director of the property, Casimiro Rodríguez, explained that the company is already working on the remodelling of the complex, which has been closed since 2019, and that an investment of around five million euros is expected, which includes the purchase cost. The idea is to welcome the first customers in mid-October.

The plan is to offer a premium boutique hotel with 24 rooms, all ensuite and measuring 35 square metres, with views of the mountains and the golf course, along with a spa and an outdoor swimming pool. "The hotel can be upgraded to a five-star hotel with the planned developments, but the company has opted to operate it as a four-star superior," Rodríguez said. He explained that the location was the main attraction for the group to formalise the purchase.

"It is in the Mijas Golf area, with spectacular views, five minutes from Los Boliches beach, and with 2,500 metres of gardens, where we are going to focus our second line of business: events, conferences and weddings."

Repossesed in 2019

The hotel opened its doors 18 years ago as a project led by a German businessman, who later sold it to a Scottish businessman. It was repossessed by the bank from which Salmántica Cum Laude has now bought it. This company already has two other four-star establishments in Castilla y León. The group's main businesses are the production of Iberian pork products and renewable energies.