Circus and medieval market initiative to offer &#039;unforgettable experience&#039; in Mijas
Circus and medieval market initiative to offer 'unforgettable experience' in Mijas

Parque de la Candelaria in Las Lagunas will host a large circus-style event that will present a number of family activities from Friday 4 until Sunday 6 April

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Thursday, 13 March 2025, 13:00

For the second consecutive year, Parque de la Candelaria in Las Lagunas, Mijas, will host a large circus-style event and medieval market that will present a number of activities from Friday 4 until Sunday 6 April. The event will offer different circus-theme workshops, parades, jugglers, and tightrope walking, as well as a “spectacular” dance and fire show typical of a traditional circus.

The weekend will offer plenty of activities for the youngsters, including face painting, balloon twisting exhibitions, puppet shows and storytelling. There will also be a market with around 30 stalls offering artisan products, locally made gastronomic products, jewellery and clothing, among other things.

Town hall representatives announce the event. SUR

Councillor Melisa Ceballos said, "It is a proposal open to the whole family since we want both children and adults to enjoy it. For sure, it will provide attendees with an unforgettable experience."

“We are holding it in this very central enclave in order to promote the revitalisation of this area," she added.

