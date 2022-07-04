Improved water park in Mijas aims to make a splash with children this summer The council has called on parents to respect the facilities as last year it had to be closed on a number of occasions due to problems caused by the neglect of its users

Mayor of Mijas and the councillor for Parks and Gardens at the park. / SUR

The children’s water park located in the Las Cañadas district of Mijas reopened its doors to the public last week, after several renovations and improvements were made to the facility.

The park, which will open between 10.30am and 8pm until the beginning of September, has undergone annual maintenance measures to ensure the safety of users, while a new shaded area with pergolas has been added at the request of local residents.

The park was reopened last week by the town’s mayor, Josele González, and the councillor for Parks and Gardens, Laura Moreno, who explained that several measures have been taken to ensure the safety of people who visit the facility.

These included replacing some of the water pumps and ensuring that the water used in the park has been treated.

Councillor Moreno explained that, although the park has non-slip flooring tiles, the use of “appropriate footwear” is recommended to avoid accidents.

The councillor also called on parents to respect the facilities of the park, as last year, it had to be closed on a number of occasions due to maintenance problems caused by the neglect of its users.

“We are very happy to be able to relaunch this park, since it is one of the most attractive parks in Mijas. However, we ask users to be very careful, since the use of certain elements, such as balloons, damage the motors and filters, causing the circulation of water to be interrupted,” Moreno said.