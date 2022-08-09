Fuengirola to host environmental campaign aimed at children The town hall will host workshops on four of its beaches to highlight the importance of keeping the natural environment clean and free from plastic waste

Fuengirola has organised a day of environmental awareness aimed at children on four of the town’s beaches, which will take place Friday 12 August.

In collaboration with the department of Urban Ecology, the town hall will host workshops to highlight the importance of keeping the natural environment clean and free from plastic waste.

The activities will take place at different times on the beaches of Carvajal (10am until midday), Los Boliches-Gaviotas (12.30pm until 2.30pm), Fuengirola (3.30pm until 5.30pm) and El Castillo (5.30pm until 7.30pm).

The activities will include participatory projects and awareness workshops that help children understand the degradation times of waste such as plastic bottles and carrier bags. There will also be talks aimed at both youngsters and adults concerning the correct management of the waste generated by those who use the beaches to fish, along with the harmful effect cigarette butts have on the environment, and how best to dispose of them.

The campaign will also inform beach users how to distinguish waste and how to dispose of it correctly using the selective collection bins installed along the seafront.

The project was announced by the councillor for Beaches, Javier Hidalgo, and councillor for Urban Ecology, Antonio Carrasco, who both stressed the “importance of taking care of our beaches".

"This is an important campaign, because we are in the month of August and our population multiplies at this time of year. We want to make it very clear that, although they may be on holiday, sustainability and care for the environment does not stop,” Carrasco said.