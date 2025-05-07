Man caught with drugs in Mijas hotel offers 'large sum of money' to police officers to avoid arrest

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 15:32 Compartir

A man has been arrested for an offence against public health after eight tablets of hashish were found in his hotel room in Mijas. He added another offence to his charge sheet by showing a fake passport and offering the Guardia Civil officers "a large sum of money" to avoid arrest.

The police operation was launched after the housekeepers found some tablets containing hashish in the room. They reported it to the security staff, who alerted the police.

When the officers arrived, they found eight tablets in the man's room. At that moment, he wasn't on the premises, so the officers set up a discreet operation and detained him as soon as he entered the room.

Upon identification, the detainee showed the officers a fake passport. He also tried to bribe them by allegedly offering 10,000 euros to each of the officers. During the search, the police also seized 1,930 euros in cash.