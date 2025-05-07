Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man caught with drugs in Mijas hotel offers &#039;large sum of money&#039; to police officers to avoid arrest
Crime

Man caught with drugs in Mijas hotel offers 'large sum of money' to police officers to avoid arrest

After cleaners found eight tablets of hashish in his guest room, the hotel's security staff alerted the Guardia Civil

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 15:32

A man has been arrested for an offence against public health after eight tablets of hashish were found in his hotel room in Mijas. He added another offence to his charge sheet by showing a fake passport and offering the Guardia Civil officers "a large sum of money" to avoid arrest.

The police operation was launched after the housekeepers found some tablets containing hashish in the room. They reported it to the security staff, who alerted the police.

When the officers arrived, they found eight tablets in the man's room. At that moment, he wasn't on the premises, so the officers set up a discreet operation and detained him as soon as he entered the room.

Upon identification, the detainee showed the officers a fake passport. He also tried to bribe them by allegedly offering 10,000 euros to each of the officers. During the search, the police also seized 1,930 euros in cash.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fore! Costa del Sol residents wage war over stray golf balls
  2. 2 HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters
  3. 3 Fuengirola rolls out its packed cultural agenda for May
  4. 4 Costa del Sol charity opens up shop in popular Axarquía town
  5. 5 Madaura Camp: give your children the best educational leisure experience this summer
  6. 6 Alcoholics Anonymous holds informative meeting for east of Malaga organisations

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man caught with drugs in Mijas hotel offers 'large sum of money' to police officers to avoid arrest