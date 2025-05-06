Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Man caught stealing from Mijas supermarket in midst of Spain's natioanl electricity blackout

Police officers surprised the perpetrator while he was inside the premises, which he had entered by breaking a glass window, after an unsuccessful attempt to force the lock

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 15:36

Police officers on the Costa del Sol arrested a man, 36, while he was trying to steal goods from a supermarket in Mijas, amidst the nationwide electricity blackout across Spain, which happened on 28 April. He had broken a glass window in order to gain access to the store, after an unsuccessful attempt to force the lock.

Following the extensive power outage, the Guardia Civil set up various preventive services for humanitarian support and to avoid possible criminal acts. This is how they caught the individual in Mijas red-handed during his theft attempt.

After the arrest, investigators also found that the perpetrator had also tried to gain access to another nearby establishment, for which he was charged with a new offence. The defendant will now face a court appearance in Fuengirola.

