Expat community on the Costa saddened by death of Carol Frost

The expat community in the Fuengirola/Mijas area have been saddened by the death of Carol Frost, a popular British expat who died on Sunday after a battle with cancer.

Well-known for her charitable and caring nature, Carol was one of the longest serving members of Age Concern, the charity for which she volunteered her skills as treasurer for more than seven years.

Born in Torquay, Devon, Carol spent most of her life in London, where she was the director of four businesses. She came to live in Fuengirola in 1985 after selling her companies in order to settle down with her husband, Tony. Following her husband’s death in 1991, Carol met, and eventually married, David Long, the President of Age Concern Fuengirola/Mijas/Benalmádena.

The couple ran a successful business importing food and supplying restaurants along the Costa del Sol until they retired in 2009.

Carol, who had a background in bookkeeping and finance, joined Age Concern in 2015 to look after the accounts, although she was a “tireless volunteer” who got involved with many aspects of the charity, especially the fundraising events.

Described by friends as a “force of nature and friend to all”, Carol’s phenomenal work ethic steered the charity safely through the pandemic.

The charity’s secretary, Steve Marshall, said: “Carol has been one of the best ambassadors the charity has ever had. She flew the Age Concern flag at every opportunity and was always looking for ways to make the charity better. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.”