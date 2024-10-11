Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town hall and the parish association of Santa Teresa announces the festivities. SUR
La Cala de Mijas welcomes return of popular fair in honour of its patron
Traditions

La Cala de Mijas welcomes return of popular fair in honour of its patron

The pilgrimage and festivities in honour of Santa Teresa will take place on 19 and 20 October, when the popular 'verbena' will return for the first time in several years

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 11 October 2024, 15:28

Mijas has announced a programme of activities for the upcoming festivities in honour of Santa Teresa, patron of La Cala, which, in addition to the traditional pilgrimage, will see the verbena (small fair) returning to the Los Olivos park.

Organised by the town hall and the parish association of Santa Teresa, the festivities get going at 7.30pm on Tuesday 15 October with a mass in the Iglesia de Santa Teresa de Jesús, which will be followed by a procession through the streets of La Cala de Mijas.

The main festival, which is returning for the first time in several years, will be held in Parque Los Olivos from 7pm on Saturday 19th and will include live music and dance performances.

The traditional pilgrimage will take place the following day, departing from the church at 11am and winding its way to the Los Olivos park, where free paella will be available, along with an afternoon of entertainment and fun.

