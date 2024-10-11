La Cala de Mijas welcomes return of popular fair in honour of its patron

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 11 October 2024, 15:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Mijas has announced a programme of activities for the upcoming festivities in honour of Santa Teresa, patron of La Cala, which, in addition to the traditional pilgrimage, will see the verbena (small fair) returning to the Los Olivos park.

Organised by the town hall and the parish association of Santa Teresa, the festivities get going at 7.30pm on Tuesday 15 October with a mass in the Iglesia de Santa Teresa de Jesús, which will be followed by a procession through the streets of La Cala de Mijas.

The main festival, which is returning for the first time in several years, will be held in Parque Los Olivos from 7pm on Saturday 19th and will include live music and dance performances.

The traditional pilgrimage will take place the following day, departing from the church at 11am and winding its way to the Los Olivos park, where free paella will be available, along with an afternoon of entertainment and fun.