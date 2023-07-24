Cala Mijas music festival to stage free afternoon beach concerts again Organisers said the concerts on two stages will be included in the second installment of the music extravaganza because they proved to be a “huge success last year”

The Cala Mijas Festival, which takes place from 31 August to 2 September, will again offer a series of free concerts on the beach during the afternoons. Artists such as Safety Trance, Ben Kart, Aiko, Vatocholo and Sistema de Entretenimiento will perform on the two stages that will be erected on Playa Torreón de La Cala on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 September.

The organisers explained that the decision had been taken to include the free concerts in the second installment of the music extravaganza because it proved to be a “huge success last year”.

“Once again, this year, we will extend the programming of the festival with daytime concerts on the beach between midday and 4.30pm so that people who are enjoying the last days of summer on the Costa del Sol can take advantage of them,” director of communications, Eva Castillo, said.

More than 70 artists will perform on the main stages of the Sonora Mijas venue, including The Strokes, Florence + The Machine, Arcade and Siouxsie, among others. The festival is expected to exceed last year’s attendance figures, which brought together audiences from all corners of the Costa del Sol.

Cala Mijas, along with the collaboration of the town hall, will again offer three car parks served by shuttle buses, and a free bus service from Mijas and nearby towns like Malaga, Estepona, Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Benalmadena and Marbella. The festival also offers the option of camping and glamping at El Hipódromo.