File photograph of a previous Lions' fashion show. SUR
La Cala de Mijas Lions will be in fashion at annual spring fair
La Cala de Mijas Lions will be in fashion at annual spring fair

The association is to host its popular fashion show fundraising event at Butibamba park on Sunday 25 May

Monday, 19 May 2025, 17:10

The La Cala de Mijas Lions are gearing up for their annual spring fair and fashion show, which will be held from 11am at the Butibamba park (La Cala de Mijas) on Sunday 25 May.

The event, which has the support of the foreigners’ department of Mijas town hall, will showcase a selection of evening wear and summer clothing sourced from the association's second-hand shop.

Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase top brand garments at reasonable prices, while helping to raise funds for the organisation to continue offering its services to the needy in the area.

The event, compered by John Sharples, will include the habitual fashion parade, when volunteers and club members will strut their stuff once again on the catwalk.

Entrance to the fair is free and will also include live entertainment, food trucks and an afternoon of fun and games.

Lion Anne Bowles said, “This will be a great day out for all the family and a great opportunity to support the Lions.”

