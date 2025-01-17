Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File photo of La Cala Lions Charity Shop. SUR
La Cala de Mijas Lions Club plans memory market
Community spirit

The event will raise funds for the volunteer-run Alzheimer and dementia support group

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 17 January 2025, 13:26

La Cala de Mijas Lions' Alzheimer and dementia support group is now taking reservations for its Memory Day Forget-Me-Not Market, which will be held in La Butibamba park on Sunday 16 February.

The market is organised to raise funds for the volunteer-run group. Registration for two-metre spaces is by way of a donation of 15 euros. More information is available from annediabetics@gmail.com or the Lions shop in Las Lagunas.

