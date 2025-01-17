La Cala de Mijas Lions Club plans memory market

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 17 January 2025, 13:26 Compartir

La Cala de Mijas Lions' Alzheimer and dementia support group is now taking reservations for its Memory Day Forget-Me-Not Market, which will be held in La Butibamba park on Sunday 16 February.

The market is organised to raise funds for the volunteer-run group. Registration for two-metre spaces is by way of a donation of 15 euros. More information is available from annediabetics@gmail.com or the Lions shop in Las Lagunas.