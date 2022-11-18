Florence and the Machine, Arcade Fire and The Strokes to headline Cala Mijas Festival 2023 So far, 14 bands have been announced by the organisers who promise that next years' experience will offer 'a more ambitious line-up and an evolved venue'

Organisers of the Cala Mijas Festival have announced several of the headline bands that will appear at the second staging of the event, which will take place from 31 August until 2 September 2023. So far, 14 groups have been announced, including Florence and the Machine, Arcade Fire, The Strokes, Foals, Amyl and The Sniffers and Amaia, among others.

The line-up was revealed at a press conference in Madrid on Thursday attended by Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, and representatives of Last Tour, the organisers of the festival.

“After the success of the first event, and winning the Fest award for revelation festival in Spain, the bar was set very high. This is a responsibility that has made us work with even more enthusiasm to bring back to Mijas the best of the national and international music scene,” González, said

Eva Castillo, communications director of Last Tour explained that the next year’s event will again present artists of an international and national stature, and with the possibility of including local performers. She added that both entities are currently finalising the last details to make the second edition “an unforgettable experience”.

“After the good reception of the first edition, and with everything we learned, we continue to work to further improve next years’ experience with a more ambitious line-up and an evolved venue,” Castillo explained.

The festival will again promote sustainable mobility through a shuttle bus service to facilitate access of attendees, and will continue to encourage the hiring of local personnel through its employment exchange. It will also offer services such as camping and glamping and public parking.

The first edition of the Cala Mijas Festival, held in the purposely built Sonora venue, exceeded all expectations, positioning Mijas as a reference within the circuit of festivals at an international level and as a leader on the Costa del Sol. Attracting more than 107,000 attendees of more than 50 nationalities, the first edition fulfilled 15 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, and it has now been nominated for the category of Best Major Festival of the European Festival Awards.

Those who attended the first festival will be able to purchase tickets at a special rate from Monday 21 November (seetickets.com/s), while general ticket sales will begin at 10am on Monday 28 November.