Iconic Costa del Sol hotel to reopen next month with a new name: La Zambra The Byblos in Mijasused to be considered the only place to stay by royalty, celebrities and politicians, and Forbes magazine has included it as one of the ten most exciting new openings in Europe this year

The legendary Byblos Hotel in Mijas will be reopening in August with all the luxury and glamour for which it was always known, under the name of La Zambra.

The Byblos originally opened on 31 May 1986 and was considered the only place to stay for the elite and royalty towards the end of the 20th century. In fact, during the 1980s and 1990s its guests included some of those most pursued by the paparazzi, including Princess Diana, the Rolling Stones and Julio Iglesias. The Byblos closed on 31 May 2010 after 24 years.

The hotel now forms part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection and has been renamed La Zambra. Its opening is keenly awaited in some sectors of society - in fact Forbes magazine has included it as one of the ten most exciting new hotels in Europe this year.

Joost Kruissen, the general manager, told SUR the opening had been delayed by mainly external factors: first the haulier’ strike a few months ago and secondly the international situation, which has delayed the delivery of some materials. The works were also held up by the heavy rain in the region in March.

“We always want our clients to have the perfect experience, so we will open the hotel once everything is completely ready,” he said.

La Zambra has 197 rooms, from classic doubles to premium suites, and also has one spectacular suite which is 125 m2 in size. They all have a terrace, views and are decorated in soft colours and natural materials to create a relaxed, essentially Andalusian, ambience.

There are also three swimming pools, two tennis courts and one padel court, a gym, a room for yoga and pilates, a wellness centre with jacuzzi, sauna and hammam, and ten therapy rooms. The facilities also include restaurants, a disco, multi-use space and a children’s play area. And of course, there is golf nearby at Los Olivos and Los Lagos courses, created by one of the most famous designers in the world, Robert Trent Jones Senior.