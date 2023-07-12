British man rescued after suffering heatstroke in Sierra de Mijas mountain range The 53-year-old individual contacted his wife by phone when he realised he was unable to return to base by his own means, and she alerted the Local Police

The Mijas Local Police have had to rescue a man in the Sierra de Mijas mountain range after he suffered from heat stroke. The incident occurred yesterday, Tuesday 11 July, when the man, a 53-year-old British man, who was at the Mirador de la Cañada de Gertrudis, contacted his wife because he was unable to return to base by his own means.

The woman alerted the Mijas Local Police at 3.20pm and a vehicle quickly went to the location provided by the worried partner, finding the man in good condition at the Mirador de la Cañada de Gertrudis. Eventually, he was taken in the police vehicle to the Mijas Pueblo tourist office where his wife was waiting.

The Costa del Sol is currently are immersed in a heatwave which this Wednesday is expected to reach its extreme peak with a red warning for temperatures above 40C. In view of this situation, Mijas Town Hall has asked the public to take precautions: avoid outdoor activities in the middle of the day, avoid sun exposure without protection, drink water and liquids frequently, wear light clothing, and not people or animals locked in parked vehicles.