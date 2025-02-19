Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An athlete exercises in the calisthenics area. SUR
Fuengirola encourages well-being with new calisthenics equipment at Los Boliches beach
Fuengirola encourages well-being with new calisthenics equipment at Los Boliches beach

Some 20 exercise bars have been installed to allow the sport to be practised

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 14:16

Fuengirola town hall has equipped the Los Boliches beach area with new calisthenics and physical toning installations. The equipment consists of twenty bars for performing acrobatics typical of this type of sport. In addition, constructions for more conventional exercises will complement the space. This renovated sports area endorses Fuengirola's well-being and sports offer. In total, the Costa del Sol town has 13 sets of calisthenics equipment and almost 30 areas with fitness machines.

The new area was visited by mayor Ana Mula, the councillors for infrastructures, youth and sports and young athletes, among them international calisthenics competitor Nico Trikker. "Fuengirola is a town of well-being and sport is one of the best habits for maintaining a healthy life. Therefore, encouraging the practice of sport is one of our objectives: creating new facilities and expanding and improving the ones we already have. In addition, we want to take them to the street, and in this case, to our best outdoor gym: the Paseo Marítimo and the beach. Young people have asked us to take action and improve it. As we are a local government that is consistently willing to listen to the demands of our residents, we have heeded this request and have completely renovated and expanded the outdoor gym area," said Mula.

