Neighbouring towns at war: Fuengirola orders a stop to work on shared roundabout with Mijas Fuengirola Town Council threatens to send Local Police and enact sanctions over the tribute to healthcare workers

It was going to be a monument honouring healthcare workers, but it may end up as an ode to a lack of political dialogue. Fuengirola Town Council has ordered a stop – so far unsuccessfully – to reforms initiated by Mijas Town Council to a roundabout owned by both municipalities, each council being responsible for half the roundabout.

Recently, Mijas Town Hall began work to install a sculpture dedicated to healthcare workers at roundabout number three on the old Mijas to Fuengirola A-387 road, locally known as the Aldi roundabout.

But Fuengirola Town Council, led by Ana Mula, has written to Mijas warning that the work is irregular and that Fuengirola will not hesitate to ask the Local Police to stop it from proceeding because the work does not have a licence.

The police, Fuengirola Town Council added, will undertake "all those measures that are necessary and appropriate to achieve the full efficiency and effectiveness of the decreed strike, including the sealing of the work, and the removal and deposit of the machinery and materials of the works, installations or uses”. The council is also threatening to fine its Mijas counterpart.

"What is requested is neither more nor less than what is required of any person or entity that promotes a work of these characteristics," Fuengirola insisted.

Mijas however has pushed back arguing that Fuengirola has known for months about their plans for work at the roundabout and has until now not raised any objections, “We have always collaborated. We do not understand this attitude.”