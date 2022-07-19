Fuengirola launches summer safety initiative with QR code bracelets on its beaches Identification bracelets and a drone surveillance service will help facilitate the relocation of children or the elderly who become separated from their families

Fuengirola town hall has announced that it will introduce its identification bracelet initiative along the beaches of the municipality again this year to help facilitate the relocation of children or the elderly who become separated from their families.

Run in conjunction with the municipal rescue and lifeguard services, the bracelets have a QR code which contains the name and telephone number of the user’s guardian.

The bracelets, which are free, are part of the council’s policy to ensure safety on its beaches throughout the high season and can be obtained from any of the rescue posts, or from lifeguards operating in the area.

“It is common for a minor or an elderly person who has become separated or lost on the beaches during busy times to turn to our lifeguards to find their relatives. The bracelets, which were introduced a last year, enables the quick location of their guardians,” the councillor for Beaches, Javier Hidalgo, explained.

The councillor pointed out that parents or guardians of those who become lost and who do not possess a bracelet should contact one of the lifeguards, who, in turn, will notify the nearest drone surveillance post.

In addition to the bracelets and drone surveillance service, the council has introduced a team of ‘beach guards’ to assist the Local Police and the rescue services.