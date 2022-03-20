Author David Searl, best known for expat guidebook 'You and the Law in Spain', dies aged 82 Some 22 editions of his reference book were published, containing essential information about relevant laws and regulations for foreign expats living in Spain

David Searl, the respected author of the expat reference book "You and the Law in Spain", died peacefully on 18 March at the age of 82.

A US citizen, David settled on the Costa del Sol in the mid-70s and was until his death one of the coast's most important writers of articles and books focusing on legal substance. He was the lead writer on law for the acclaimed monthly magazine "Lookout" and continued on the same track in other English-language media.

David's greatest achievement in this field was the publication of the book "You and the Law in Spain" with 22 editions of advisory information about relevant laws and regulations for foreign expats in Spain. It was written in readable English and described by The Times, as 'the Bible for foreigners in Spain'.

In addition to these works, he was a popular lecturer and expert at information meetings in collaboration with the foreign department of Mijas town hall and other local community groups.

David was also one of the first members of the Costa Press Club and announcing the news the CPC president, Jesper Sander Pedersen, said the club sends its deepest sympathy to his family.

David leaves his wife, Mary, two sons, Ben and Daniel, and three grandchildren.

A family representative said that no date has been set for the funeral, which may take a little time to arrange, however it is likely to be at Mijas Cemetery.