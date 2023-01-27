Asphalting plan for Mijas rolled out to more residential areas The fifth stage of the works started in December and is due to be completed in February

Mijas town hall is continuing with its plan to repair road surfaces in the municipality. The latest residential development to benefit is the Calypso area, with 12 roads being asphalted at a cost of 330,000 euros. This fifth stage of works, costing a total of 2.6 million euros, started in December and is due to be completed in February. It will cover Doña Pilar, Ana María, Buganvillas, Calahonda, Campomijas, Chalets Rocío, Cortijo Calahonda, El Coto, Gran Calahonda, La Sierrezuela, Los Olivos phase 1 and 2, Mijas Golf, Miraflores and Playa.