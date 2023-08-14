Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The blowtorch used in the robbery. CNP
Man arrested after threatening hotel receptionist with a blowtorch in Fuengirola
Crime

The victim suffered burns and was punched and kicked before the attacker fled the scene with barely 50 euros in cash

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Monday, 14 August 2023, 16:17

A man who burst into a hotel in Fuengirola and allegedly threatened and burned a receptionist with a blowtorch has been arrested.

The man, allegedly wielding a blowtorch, "which emitted a considerably large flame" according to National Police, demanded cash from the hotel receptionist on 5 August. When the worker refused, a struggle ensued between the pair, with the receptionist sustaining minor burns to the chin and chest. The robber also punched and kicked the victimthen, once he grabbed barely 50 euros, fled the scene.

Some of the items recovered by police. CNP

National Police officers launched an investigation which led to the arrest on 8 August of the alleged perpetrator. Officers also found evidence linking the man to at least seven other robberies in Fuengirola: six in various businesses and one at a private home. The case will be heard at Fuengirola magistrate's court.

