Around 3,000 Finnish baseball fans to descend on Costa del Sol

The councillors of tourism and sports provide details about the event.

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 25 April 2025, 18:13

Fuengirola will host an event this weekend that will bring around 3,000 Finns to the town and it is expected to be watched by around 240,000 television viewers in Finland.

This will be the seventh year that the municipality will have welcomed the opening games of the country's baseball league. The matches will take place on the Jesús Gámez field at the Elola sports complex.

The women's teams (Pöytyän Urheilijat - Rauman Fera) will open the competition on Saturday, and the men's teams (Sotkamon Jymy - Imatra Palo-Veikot) will face off on Sunday.