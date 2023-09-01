Animals at Entrerríos centre in Mijas given clean bill of health after vet's visit

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The veterinary surgeon at the animal educational centre on Thursday. SUR
Animals at Entrerríos centre in Mijas given clean bill of health after vet&#039;s visit
The education centre, which currently houses a donkey, sheep, peacocks, ducks, chickens, goats and rabbits, hosts numerous activities with children who visit the facility

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 1 September 2023, 13:14

Mijas councillor for Animal Welfare, Mariló Olmedo, visited the Entrerríos centre on Thursday to accompany the veterinary surgeon, Javier Pinazo, during the regular inspection of the animals at the facility to ensure they are in good health. The centre hosts numerous activities with children who visit the facility, especially over the summer months, and the animals are regularly checked to ensure the health and safety of the children.

The councillor said that these activities “not only provide an educational and fun aspect, but also help in emotional support, and raise awareness of caring for, and respecting, animals”.

The animal education centre currently houses a donkey, nine sheep, four peacocks, five ducks, four chickens, a rooster, 12 goats and 18 rabbits.

“Today the veterinarian has visited for routine checks to screen for diseases the animals may have, but fortunately our animals are all very healthy,” Olmedo explained.

“We carry out a routine control to make sure there is no outbreak of disease, and also preventive campaigns of deworming and vaccination in line with the regulations. It should also be noted that all animals are registered in the relevant administration and with their respective chips,” Pinazo added.

