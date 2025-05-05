Anxious search for angler on the Costa after his kayak is found drifting at sea

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 5 May 2025, 13:37 Compartir

An anxious search led to a happy outcome after an angler who fell from his kayak due to a change in wind direction was located by a tourist boat off the Costa del Sol. The incident happened in Fuengirola on 26 April. Several, seemingly non-related parties, were involved in the investigation into his disappearance: the person who found the empty kayak floating adrift in the sea, the angler's wife who reported not having heard from him and the tourist boat that found him.

Spain's Salvamento Marítimo maritime rescue service and the Guardia Civil took care of the investigation after a call from the port of Fuengirola, which reported that a kayak had been found drifting at sea.

A young man, who had gone leisure sailing along the west coast, was the one who first called the authorities, alerting them of the discovery of the kayak. He told the police that he had found the drifting kayak while passing by the Calaburras lighthouse. The small boat had the paddles, two rods, various fishing equipment and a portable GPS on board.

After guessing that the kayak belonged to someone who might have fallen into the water, the young man decided to scour the coast. However, his search was unsuccessful and he towed the kayak to the port in Fuengirola

The Guardia Civil and the Salvamento Marítimo began the search, not ruling out the possibility of the angler's accidental drowning. At dusk, after several hours of searching the coast, they received another call, this time from a woman who reported that she had received a call from her husband, who had gone out fishing with a kayak. She said that she had not heard from him since the morning.

The investigation eventually revealed that the man had apparently fallen into the sea due to a sudden change in the wind. He was unable to reach the kayak, which was swept away by the sea current and the wind.

The man was indeed adrift for several hours, but was fortunate enough to be rescued by a leisure boat, which picked him up and took him to the port in Marbella.