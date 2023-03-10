Almost 10,000 euros returned to rightful owner thanks to supermarket employee in Mijas A forgetful shopper left their bag behind at the store and it was reported to the Local Police by a member of staff

A forgetful shopper left behind a bag with almost ,000 euros in cash at a supermarket in Mijas. But, fortunately, the money fell into the right hands. An employee of the supermarket, who made the discovery, reported it to the town's Local Police force. And, thanks to her, in just a few hours, the lost money was back with its rightful owner.

The incident happened last week in the Aldi store in Mijas. Following the discovery, police interviewed the supermarket worker and verified that inside the bag there was more than 8,800 euros in cash, as well as a bank book.

After verifying the owner of the bank book the shopper was called to the Local Police station to collect their belongings.

Officers have taken the opportunity to remind people that if they find a valuable item, they must immediately report it to the police so they can start the process of finding the owner by going through official channels.