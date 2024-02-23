Age Concern gala night raises 900 euros in Mijas

Sections
Highlight
Friday, 23 February 2024, 16:22
Compartir
Age Concern Fuengirola, which also covers Mijas and Benalmádena, held its gala- night dinner fundraising event at The Green Label restaurant in Mijas last week.
More than 100 guests enjoyed a cava and canapé reception before sitting down to a three-course dinner. The night also included live entertainment supplied by Tony Whitehouse, Abee Willfly and Jai Northover, along with the illusionistic skills of Magic Al.
The event, which was organised by the association's secretary, Michelle Greenwood, and her team of volunteers, also included an auction that raised more than 900 euros for the charity.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Cómo usar Excel básico para optimizar las finanzas domésticas
El Norte de Castilla
¿Se puede pagar una multa de tráfico por Bizum? DGT responde
La Voz de Cádiz
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.