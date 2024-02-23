Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Age Concern shop. SUR
Age Concern gala night raises 900 euros in Mijas
Age Concern gala night raises 900 euros in Mijas

More than 100 guests enjoyed a cava and canapé reception and dinner at The Green Label

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 23 February 2024, 16:22

Age Concern Fuengirola, which also covers Mijas and Benalmádena, held its gala- night dinner fundraising event at The Green Label restaurant in Mijas last week.

More than 100 guests enjoyed a cava and canapé reception before sitting down to a three-course dinner. The night also included live entertainment supplied by Tony Whitehouse, Abee Willfly and Jai Northover, along with the illusionistic skills of Magic Al.

The event, which was organised by the association's secretary, Michelle Greenwood, and her team of volunteers, also included an auction that raised more than 900 euros for the charity.

