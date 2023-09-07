Aficionados from the world of horses head to Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola will host its popular equestrian event, A Caballo, a gathering of aficionados from the world of horses that will take place in Plaza de la Constitución, Plaza Reyes Católicos and Avenida Condes de San Isidro on Saturday 16 September.

The activities, which will be held from 1pm until 10pm, will include equestrian shows, dressage competitions, parades of horse-drawn carriages, as well as live music and children's activities.

The event, which is celebrating its sixth year in Fuengirola, was announced by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, along with members of the local equestrian society, which is organising the event. This association, founded in 2010, is made up of professionals from the world of horses, stable owners and members of the Peña Cabalista horse riders club.

“Fuengirola is preparing to celebrate the fair and festivities in honour of the Virgen del Rosario, and this equestrian event is part of a programme of activities organised as a warm-up to the fair. These will also include the Romería del Rosario on Sunday 1 October, a pilgrimage where the horse also takes special prominence,” the mayor said.