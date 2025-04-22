Business advice and an equipped office for 30 euros per month: this is the new entrepreneurship centre in Fuengirola

The Mayor of Fuengirola and the regional minister for innovation at the facilities of the new entrepreneurship centre.

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 12:25

Fuengirola now has a new centre to promote entrepreneurship among its residents. It is called 'Fuengirola Emprende' and is located in premises in Calle Miguel Bueno, in the area of El Boquetillo. The premises were bought by the town hall and have a surface area of 200 square metres, which is divided into an entrance hall, a room with different computer stations, two offices, a meeting room and toilets.

The work involved an investment of more than 514,000 euros, 80 per cent of which was financed by European funds and the rest by the council. Although the space has been finished for some time, the local government will soon open the period for the presentation of projects that wish to take advantage of these facilities. The entrepreneurial initiatives that best meet the requirements will be those that will be able to use the centre for a symbolic price of 30 euros per month, as approved a few months ago in a full council meeting.

In addition to this, these facilities are now also the headquarters of the Andalusian centre for entrepreneurship (CADE), a service provided by the Junta de Andalucía which allows advice and support to any entrepreneur who requires it. Until now, Fuengirola did not have this service and anyone interested in it in the municipality had to travel to Benalmádena or Mijas to get it.

The Junta's university, research and innovation minister José Carlos Gómez Villamandos and the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, signed on Monday the agreement for the implementation of the CADE, which provides for the transfer of two spaces: one in the municipal offices in El Boquetillo and another in the new centre. This agreement will have a duration of ten years, extendable up to a maximum of 30 years. CADE staff will offer free advice, tutor business creation projects and promote specific training actions, among other tasks.

"Malaga is a creative land, full of opportunities, and we must provide facilities so that all ideas and projects become a reality," the minister said.

Regarding the Fuengirola Emprende space, Mula pointed out that it is a "technologically very advanced" office and highlighted the entrepreneurship figures that the municipality has been recording in recent times. In the first quarter of this year alone, the town hall registered nearly 200 applications to open new businesses in the town. This is 30 per cent more than in the same period in 2024.

"Moreover, month after month, since the end of the coronavirus crisis, we are seeing record employment figures. The best in the last 17 years. Fuengirola is experiencing a great moment of economic strength and has positioned itself as one of the main drivers of the Costa del Sol economy," Mula said.