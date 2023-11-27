Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Images from DGT cameras in the area
Accident between Fuengirola and Mijas Costa causes tailbacks of more than six kilometres on the A-7

Accident between Fuengirola and Mijas Costa causes tailbacks of more than six kilometres on the A-7

The right lane of the dual carriageway was closed until the vehicles involved had been removed, causing traffic jams on the Malaga-bound carriageway

Enrique Miranda

Enrique Miranda

Malaga

Monday, 27 November 2023, 16:52

Compartir

Drivers on the A-7 heading from Marbella, Fuengirola or Mijas towards Malaga required patience this Monday afternoon after an accident caused tailbacks of more than six kilometres.

The accident happened at kilometre 1016, between Fuengirola and Las Lagunas in Mijas, and the traffic jam reached kilometre 1024. The right hand lane of the Malaga-bound carriageway had to be closed until the vehicles involved could be removed, causing the traffic jams.

According to information from the DGT control centre in Malaga, ocne the vehilces had been moved to the hard shoulder traffic flow began to improve in the area.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Hotels in Spain forecast record winter season, especially with foreign bookings, despite higher prices
  2. 2 Could ships bring water to the Costa del Sol if the drought crisis continues?
  3. 3 Why people aged over 60 are not getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Malaga province
  4. 4 Record number of participants take part in the Holiday World Half Marathon
  5. 5 Malaga CF dish out a thrashing on their return to winning ways
  6. 6 The food truck of the best chef in the world, Dabiz Muñoz, returns to Malaga for Christmas
  7. 7 Most wanted rapist and former Spanish kickboxing champion arrested
  8. 8 Malaga council wages war on processionary caterpillars which can be deadly for pets
  9. 9 The best honey in the whole of Andalucía is from the Serranía de Ronda
  10. 10 Have you received a traffic fine notification by SMS text message in Spain? How to check if you have been scammed

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad