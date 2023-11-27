Accident between Fuengirola and Mijas Costa causes tailbacks of more than six kilometres on the A-7 The right lane of the dual carriageway was closed until the vehicles involved had been removed, causing traffic jams on the Malaga-bound carriageway

Enrique Miranda Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Drivers on the A-7 heading from Marbella, Fuengirola or Mijas towards Malaga required patience this Monday afternoon after an accident caused tailbacks of more than six kilometres.

The accident happened at kilometre 1016, between Fuengirola and Las Lagunas in Mijas, and the traffic jam reached kilometre 1024. The right hand lane of the Malaga-bound carriageway had to be closed until the vehicles involved could be removed, causing the traffic jams.

According to information from the DGT control centre in Malaga, ocne the vehilces had been moved to the hard shoulder traffic flow began to improve in the area.