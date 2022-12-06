Accessibility works completed at Fuengirola train station Renfe has invested 1.2 million euros in improvements, including the installation of three new lifts

Fuengirola train station is now fully accessible after a complete remodelling of the facilities, the national railway network operator, Renfe, announced on Monday.

The 1.2-million-euro project has included the installation of three new lifts and the renovation of the escalators to make the station accessible for users with mobility problems.

Also a new customer service, sales and information point, with uninterrupted opening hours from 7am to 10pm, has been created.

Renfe said that the work on the complete remodelling of the station will continue over the next few weeks with no disruption to services.