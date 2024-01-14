Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. Europa Press
Met Office forecasts midweek rain in south of Spain
Aemet forecasts that rainfall will be likely to be heavy and intense in the western half of the Andalucía region on Wednesday, with occasional thunderstorms and hail

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Sunday, 14 January 2024, 20:24

Several storms and their associated fronts will approach the west of Galicia in Spain from Monday onwards and will affect many parts of the mainland, but will they leave rain on the Costa del Sol and in Malaga province?

The local weather expert José Luis Escudero pointed out in his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (Storms and Lightning) that rainfall will affect the western part of the Andalucía region to a greater extent, while the provinces where less rain is expected are Malaga, Granada and, above all, Almeria.

Escudero's forecast coincides with that of Spain's state weather agency. Although Aemet forecasts rainfall in practically the whole province of Malaga - including the Costa del Sol - from Wednesday evening and mainly on Thursday, it seems that it will not be enough to alleviate the drought.

Aemet forecasts that rainfall will be likely to be heavy and intense in the western half of Andalucía on Wednesday, with occasional thunderstorms and hail, while in the far east of the region there will be little cloud in the sky.

On Thursday, on the other hand, cloudy skies with precipitation are forecast for the Andalucía region, but with a lower probability on the Mediterranean coast. Therefore, it seems that the long-awaited and much-needed rains in Malaga will not happen in the second fortnight of January either.

