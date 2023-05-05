Mercadona on summer hiring spree: more than 700 jobs available at stores across Malaga province The Spanish chain wants its supermarkets to be well-prepared for an influx of tourists during the peak holiday season

More than 700 jobs are up for grabs at Mercadona

Mercadona is planning to hire more than 700 people for the summer season across its stores in the province of Malaga.

The Spanish supermarket chain announced that it would reinforce its workforce with extra staff between May and September "to guarantee excellent service in the more than 80 shops in the Malaga area and in the Antequera logistics centre".

The job offers are available on the company's own job portal, where the conditions of the positions are described. The starting salary is 1,507 euros per month gross, and no previous experience is required as all new employees will receive adequate training.

The supermarket giant also said new recruits would join a team which prioritised teamwork, customer service and constantly strived for improvement.

The company currently has twelve vacancies open on its job portal: warehouse worker for the logistics centre in Antequera; supermarket staff in Torremolinos, Malaga, Mijas and Fuengirola, Torrox, Rincón de la Victoria, Nerja, Vélez-Málaga and Algarrobo and Marbella; and delivery staff in Mijas and Fuengirola, Marbella and Antequera.

Mercadona is looking for staff across the different sections of the supermarket: butchers, fishmongers, cashiers, bakers, perfumers, greengrocers, butchers, cleaners and shelf-stackers.

Those interested are offered a full working day of 40 hours a week, or part-time positions of 15 or 20 hours a week. Salaries range from 1,507 euros gross, for those who opt for full-time, 565 euros gross (15 hours) and 753 euros gross (20 hours).

Among the requirements are a minimum of secondary education, and a driving licence for delivery positions.