Mercadona is looking for staff at two of its supermarkets on the Costa del Sol

The Spanish retail giant is looking for staff to fill positions in the butcher's, fishmonger's, checkout, bakery, perfumery, greengrocer's, delicatessen, cleaning and restocking departments

Raquel Merino

Málaga

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 10:17

Spanish supermarket giant Mercadona has this month launched several job offers for its supermarkets in Malaga and Fuengirola. The retail chain is looking for workers to fill positions in the butcher's, fishmonger's, checkout, bakery, perfumery, greengrocer's, delicatessen, cleaning and restocking departments.

The type of contract offered is a temporary full-time contract of 40 hours per week from Monday to Saturday (five working days with two days off); rotating morning and afternoon shifts; with paid practical training and a gross monthly salary of 1,553 euros.

Mercadona is also offering temporary part-time contracts of 15 or 20 hours a week, with a monthly salary of 582 euros for 15 hours and 777 euros for 20 hours a week.

People interested in the available positions must have customer service, communication and teamwork skills, motivation to learn and, for delivery positions only, a driving licence.

You can view these job offers on the Mercadona website, once you've registered.

