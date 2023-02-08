Mercadona to install more electric vehicle charging points in Malaga province, and these are the current locations The Spanish supermarket giant is adding another 5,000 at its stores nationwide after reaching an agreement with Repsol and Iberdrola

It is becoming more and more common to be able to do the shopping while charging your electric vehicle at supermarkets on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province.

Now Spanish supermarket giant Mercadona has announced a new green commitment, with a total investment of 21 million euros, to install a further 5,000 charging points at its stores throughout Spain, with ten more in Malaga province by 2024.

Currently there are 2,000 charging points throughout Spain, with almost 30 in Malaga province. These are available for customers during normal shop opening hours and the current Mercadona charging locations include:

- Malaga. C/ Ortega y Gasset, 289. San Luis Industrial Estate.

- Malaga. C/ Doctor Ramos Acosta, 104.

- Malaga. Avd. del Doctor Marañón, s/n.

- Malaga. Avd. de Velázquez, 95.

- Malaga. Boulevard Louis Pasteur, 17.

- Benalmádena. Avd. de Las Palmeras, 33. Avd. Erasa.

- Benalmádena. C/ Federico García Lorca, 3.

- Cártama. C/ Alemania, s/n. C/ Grecia.

- Estepona. Avd. Bel Air, 2.

- Fuengirola. C/ Mahón, s/n. C/ Formentera, 2.

- Fuengirola. C/ Córdoba, 35. C/ María Barranco.

- Manilva. C/ Bolivia, 18.

- Marbella. Los Naranjos. Parque Comercial.

- Marbella. C/ Santa Leonor, s/n.

- Marbella. C/ San Manuel, s/n.

- Marbella. C/ Francisca Carrillo, 3. Urb. Xarblanca.

- Mijas. C/ San Dionisio, 1.

- Mijas. C/ Mérida de Jarales, 4.

- Mijas. UER 2, 3, 4. Camino Viejo de Coín.

- Nerja. C/ San Miguel, 11.

- Rincón de la Victoria. C/ Pepa Flores González, 3.

- Ronda. C/ Bulería, s/n.

- Ronda. C/ Guadalquivir, 3.

- Torremolinos. Avd. Alcalde Miguel Escalona.

- Torremolinos. Playamar Avenue, 13.

- Torremolinos. Plaza Costa del Sol, s/n.

- Vélez-Málaga. C/ Alcalde Juan Barranquero, 1.

The new charging points, at locations yet to be confirmed, are made possible due to agreements with Iberdrola and Repsol. They will be 'semi-fast', with a speed of 22 kWh, i.e. they will not have the fast charging capacity possible in some of the more expensive electric car models. Customers will need to use the Iberdrola and Repsol apps to pay for their energy consumption.