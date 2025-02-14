Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two members of Spain-Italy drug-trafficking gang arrested in Malaga and Cadiz
Crime

Two members of Spain-Italy drug-trafficking gang arrested in Malaga and Cadiz

The men had several European arrest and extradition warrants issued by Italy

EP

Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:16

National Police officers, in collaboration with the Guardia di Finanza of Italy, have dismantled a criminal organisation that had been carrying out drug-trafficking operations between Spain and Italy.

Eleven people have been arrested - two of them in Spain, in the provinces of Malaga and Cadiz. Both had several European arrest and extradition warrants issued by Italy.

According to the National Police, the investigation was initiated following a European investigation order issued by the Italian authorities. The order stated that a criminal organisation linked to drug-trafficking was operating between Spain and Italy via different means of transport.

A year ago, Italian police officers seized 51 kilograms of cocaine, which, they determined, had originated in Spain. A warrant to trace the suppliers was issued following the incident.

As a result of the collaboration and coordination between the police authorities of both countries, the investigators were able to confirm the existence of several meetings between the members of the organisation in various locations.

While Italian authorities were investigating the buyers of the substance, their Spanish colleagues were tracing the members of the organisation in Malaga and Cadiz, who were in charge of selling and transporting cocaine and hashish.

Once the role and location of each member of the organisation had been verified, 16 house searches were carried out simultaneously, both in Italy and in Spain. Two of the searches took place in houses in Estepona and Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz). The other 14 were in Italy.

According to police sources, the two Spain-based members were arrested. European arrest and extradition warrants had already been issued for both of the drug traffickers, as they were involved in the shipment of several consignments of drugs. At the same time, nine other individuals were arrested in Italy.

During the searches in Spain, several mobile phones, SIM cards and cash were seized, while in Italy investigators found several kilograms of marijuana and hashish, 179 grams of cocaine, a semi-automatic weapon with ammunition and material for weighing and packaging narcotic substances.

The National Police stated that the operation was carried out in cooperation with the Italian Guardia di Finanza and with the support of Europol and EU funding instruments. Such a strategy focuses on establishing a long-lasting security environment, combating emerging threats, protecting European citizens from terrorism and organised crime, and building a robust European security ecosystem.

