Meet Julia, the first baby to be born in 2024 in Malaga province

Iván Gelibter Malaga Tuesday, 2 January 2024, 10:20

Babies are born every day in Malaga province's public hospitals, but only one can claim to be the first of each year. The honour for 2024 goes to Julia, who came into the world at 4am on Monday 1 January at Antequera hospital by natural birth.

Julia, the daughter of Estefanía and David, who has an older sister Sofia, weighed in at 3.09 kilos (6 lb 13 oz).

"On the evening of the 31st I was having contractions, but I was able to have dinner, eat my grapes and go to bed. But around half past two in the morning I started to feel worse and we went to hospital. We arrived at three o'clock, and at four o'clock Julia was born," Estefanía said.

In Andalucía, the region’s first baby entered the world just after midnight. Arabia was born at Hospital San Agustín de Linares in Jaén at about 12.40am. She is the firstborn of her family to parents Alicia and Emilio Jesús. Arabia was 52cm and weighed 3.8 kilos (8 lb 6 oz).

In Almería province, at the Princesa Leonor Children's Hospital, the first birth happened at 1.28am on Monday. Jesús, the sixth child of Herminia and Sebas weighed 3.45 kilos (7 lb 9 oz).

The first baby from Cadiz was born in the Hospital de Jerez at 4.38am. Jonathan, weighed 2.8 kilos (6 lb 3 oz) and measured 47cm. He has a brother named Álvaro, who is two years old. They are from El Cuervo (Seville).

In Cordoba province, the first child born for the year is Antonio Manuel, the first son of Antonio and María Inmaculada, who gave birth at the Reina Sofía University Hospital at 2.16am. The baby weighed 2.94 kilos (6 lb 8 oz) and measured 52cm.

Lucía, was the first baby to be born in 2024 in Granada province at the Hospital Clínico San Cecilio at 6.35am. The little bundle of joy weighed 3.3 kilos (7lb 4 oz).

The first child born in a public hospital in Huelva was Fernando, the third child of Fernando and Margarita. She was born just one minute after the birth of Jaén's first baby, at the Juan Ramón Jiménez University Hospital and weighed 3.45 kilos (7 lb 10 oz).

Nerea, born at the Virgen Macarena University Hospital, was the first baby of Seville province to enter the world at 1am. She is the first daughter of Carmen and Manuel and weighed 2.36 kilos (5 lb 3 oz).

As reported by the Junta de Andalucía, some 36,696 babies were born in the region's public hospitals by 30 October 2023. In 2022 the number of births in the Andalusian public health system was 49,320, compared to 50,372 in 2021.