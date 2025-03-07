March sees parents in Andalucía signing up children for publicly funded schools for 2025/6

Matías Stuber Malaga Friday, 7 March 2025, 14:35 Compartir

The start of March has brought the annual period for signing up children for government-funded schools in Andalucía for the next academic year. Parents and guardians have until the end of the month to apply for their first choice and list other preferred choices for 2025/2026.

According to data from the regional ministry of education, there will be more than 16,100 new places available for pupils starting school in Malaga province for the next academic year. However the application process is for all levels, from the start of primary school through to compulsory secondary school and for those staying on for the Spanish Baccalaureate until 18, as many will be moving up a school.

According to population data, there has been a significant drop in the number of three-year-olds starting school locally for the first time between the previous and the current school year. For the current academic year, there are 12,148 children born in 2022, which is 447 fewer than in 2021.

Last year, 94.36% of children got a place in their first choice school, while 98.78% got a place in one on their list of preferred schools.

In the cases where there are too many children for places available at a school, priority is given if a brother or sister is at the same school followed by other factors, such as family size, income and disabilities. For teenagers applying for Baccalaureate where there aren't enough places, academic results are taken into account as well.

When the supply of places at a school matches or exceeds demand, applicants will be admitted and in those cases in which not all requests can be met, they will be ranked.

Earlier this week each school published the number of places it has for 2025/2026 and details of its catchment area. Once the application period closes on 31 March, each centre has until 22 April to publish on its notice board the list of applicants with their assigned score and, from that date, a period of 10 school days will begin for any appeals. If, after the application of the assessment criteria, there are ties, the result of a public draw to be held on 14 May will be applied, once the admission of applications has been closed. The final list of admitted and non-admitted pupils will be published on 15 May.