Young man is run over and killed on A-7 motorway in Marbella

SUR Malaga Sunday, 4 May 2025, 20:03

A young man has died this Sunday afternoon after being run over on the A-7 motorway, as it passes through Marbella on the Costa del Sol, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre.

At 1.52pm operators responded to a call for help requesting urgent medical assistance for a person lying on the road who had been run over by a vehicle at kilometre 1051, on the Malaga-bound carriageway, opposite the casino.

Personnel from the 061 ambulance service, National Police and Guardia Civil traffic division were called to the scene but health professionals could only confirm the death of the victim, aged around 25.