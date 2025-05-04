Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of an 061 ambulance. SUR
Young man is run over and killed on A-7 motorway in Marbella
112 incident

Young man is run over and killed on A-7 motorway in Marbella

The incident happened just before 2pm this Sunday on the stretch of road near the casino

SUR

Malaga

Sunday, 4 May 2025, 20:03

A young man has died this Sunday afternoon after being run over on the A-7 motorway, as it passes through Marbella on the Costa del Sol, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre.

At 1.52pm operators responded to a call for help requesting urgent medical assistance for a person lying on the road who had been run over by a vehicle at kilometre 1051, on the Malaga-bound carriageway, opposite the casino.

Personnel from the 061 ambulance service, National Police and Guardia Civil traffic division were called to the scene but health professionals could only confirm the death of the victim, aged around 25.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fuengirola celebrates diversity in 29th international fair
  2. 2 Tourist drowns off La Carihuela beach
  3. 3 Two held in village house selling drugs
  4. 4 Estepona names a road after pioneering British residents
  5. 5 Power struggles
  6. 6 Man held for beating tenant with rake
  7. 7 Enjoy a day that promises to be super sweet in Frigiliana
  8. 8 The food in your emergency kit to help with anxiety
  9. 9 Annual Skin Cancer Day screening
  10. 10 Fear pressure

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Young man is run over and killed on A-7 motorway in Marbella