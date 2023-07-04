World's first Fendi beach club opens in Marbella The Italian luxury brand has created an exclusive design inspired by its iconic collections for the facility at the Puente Romano hotel in the Costa del Sol resort

Bold prints, stripes and vibrant colours: these are the three things that strike you at the world’s first beach club designed by the Italian luxury brand Fendi, an exclusive collaboration based at the beach bar at the Puente Romano hotel in Marbella which will be open to the public until the end of September.

Fendi for Puente Romano Beach Resort combines the "fun and unconventional spirit" of the fashion house and its new summer 2023 collection inspired by astrology, with the "unparalleled vibe" of this historic luxury hotel in Marbella, according to a statement from the company.

The Italian brand's aesthetic encompasses all the elements of the Puente Romano beach club, from the furniture to the chair cushions. According to the Marbella hotel, each table has red and white striped placemats with the Fendi logo as the main feature. There is no shortage of Fendi tableware either, which is decorated with the signs of the zodiac as part of their latest collection.

The Puente Romano beach club also has beach huts and an area with beach beds and loungers, which are decorated with red and yellow cushions. The red and white tones of the umbrellas compliment the firm's logo and beige rugs lead to the sand.

Fendi has completed its arrival at the Marbella hotel with personalised sailing boats available at the luxury resort for guests. "It is a pleasure and an honour to collaborate with Fendi, we can't think of a better way to welcome the summer," said Gonzalo Rodríguez, general manager of Puente Romano Beach Resort, noting that the hotel has established itself as a "favourite destination" in the Mediterranean for global luxury fashion, jewellery and lifestyle brands.

This exclusive design is not the only Fendi project in town: a pop-up shop has opened next to the beach club and will remain open throughout the summer, a prelude to the new three-storey Fendi flagship boutique that will soon open its doors in Puerto Banús.

The Fendi shop in Puente Romano houses the new Astrology collection, a line "that reflects the past and present" of the brand, along with iconic items such as the Peekaboo and Baguette bags, which carry a price tag of over 3,000 euros.

Fendi was founded by Adele and Edoardo who started out with a handbag shop and a fur workshop Fendi in Rome in 1925. The collaboration with the iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld began in 1965 and lasted 54 years. Today, Delfina Delettrez Fendi (fourth generation of the Fendi family) is the firm's artistic director of jewellery.